Luka Doncic's Injury Status for Denver Nuggets vs Dallas Mavericks

The Dallas Mavericks have listed Luka Doncic on the injury report vs the Denver Nuggets

Farbod Esnaashari

Dallas Mavericks guard Luka Doncic (77) and Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic (15) in the second quarter at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Denver Nuggets and Dallas Mavericks face off in what should be a very exciting basketball game tonight. There are very few NBA matchups that are more exciting than when Nikola Jokic faces off against Luka Doncic in a basketball game.

Jokic and Doncic have faced each other a grand total of 16 times in the regular season throughout their careers. Surprisingly, Doncic and Jokic have an equal record of 8-8 against each other. Hopefully, tonight can be a moment where one of the two takes the lead.

The Dallas Mavericks have officially listed Luka Doncic as questionable against the Denver Nuggets due to a left groin strain.

Dallas Mavericks guard Luka Doncic laughs with Tony Brother
Doncic has played in all nine of the Mavericks' regular season games this season. He most recently just played on November 8 in a loss against the Phoenix Suns where he put up 30 points, 7 assists, and 7 rebounds on 44/42/100 shooting from the field. Through nine regular season games, Doncic is averaging 28.8 points, 8.0 rebounds, and 8.0 assists on 41/34/79 shooting from the field.

Neither the Denver Nuggets nor the Dallas Mavericks have the record that many expected them to have at this point of the season. However, if Denver wins tonight, they'll be on a five-game winning streak with a comfortable record of 7-3.

The Denver Nuggets and Dallas Mavericks face off at 8:00 p.m. EST tonight.

Published
