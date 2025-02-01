Michael Malone's Blunt Statement After Nuggets-76ers
The Denver Nuggets headed to Philadelphia to face the 76ers on Friday night in dire need of a win, as they were coming off a defeat by the New York Knicks on Wednesday that extended their losing streak to three games. While the Sixers were without Joel Embiid, the team entered their Friday contest on a four-game winning streak. In need of a win, Denver looked towards their top stars to deliver.
Even with Tyrese Maxey scoring his second 40-point game of the week, the Nuggets duo of Jamal Murray and Nikola Jokic were too much as the stars combined for 59 points and 24 assists as the Nuggets walked away with the 137-134 win over the Sixers. After the game, Denver head coach Michael Malone addressed the team's rocky path to a win.
"As I told our team, it won't always be pretty, it wasn't a pretty game," Malone said. "Too many made threes for them, but in the fourth quarter we got enough stops, we executed down the stretch. Nikola made some big shots, Jamal obviously all game long, Michael made a big play, so it just feels good to have a win."
Malone also expressed his satisfaction with the team's 39 assists but noted that the team needs to reduce turnovers, as their 19 led to 30 points for the Sixers.
Now, with a win under their belt during the road trip, the Nuggets will look to finish their trip off on a high note as they travel to face the Charlotte Hornets for the second night of their back-to-back Saturday.
