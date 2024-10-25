Michael Malone's Russell Westbrook, Jamal Murray Statement After Nuggets-Thunder
The Denver Nuggets opened their NBA season on Thursday night against the Oklahoma City Thunder. This game was a battle between the top-two seeds in last season’s Western Conference standings, but it was not the competitive matchup it projected to be.
Oklahoma City ran away with this game, winning by a final score of 102-87. All-NBA guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander finished with 28 points, eight assists, and seven rebounds to lead the way for the Thunder.
Three-time MVP Nikola Jokic finished with a triple-double, tallying 16 points, 13 assists, and 12 rebounds. While it was a solid final line for Jokic, neither he nor several of Denver's best players were at their best.
It was the bench unit for Denver that especially struggled. With some new pieces, head coach Michael Malone may need to work through what combinations he likes the best, and he spoke on one pairing in particular after the game.
Asked about the Russell Westbrook and Jamal Murray duo, Malone said via Harrison Wind of DNVR, “I think Russ and Jamal have the potential to be really good together… The more they play together, the more comfortable they're going to get playing off each other."
Westbrook and Dario Saric are the two new rotation pieces the Nuggets added in free agency, but there are other changes to the team this season as well.
Christian Braun is a full-time starter for the first time in his NBA career, and 22-year-old guard Julian Strawther is getting his biggest rotation opportunity as a pro. Some of these changes will be an adjustment for Malone on down, but the Nuggets head coach likes the potential of Westbrook and Murray on the floor together.
