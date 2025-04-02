Michael Malone's Russell Westbrook Statement After Nuggets-Timberwolves
In a double-overtime thriller on Tuesday night, the Minnesota Timberwolves got the best of the Denver Nuggets.
The Timberwolves were led by Anthony Edwards with 34 points, 10 rebounds, and 8 assists, but Nuggets star Nikola Jokic had a historic game. Jokic dropped a 61-point triple-double and was just seconds away from ending his historic night with a win, but things went south.
With just 14 seconds left in the game and the Nuggets up by one point, Russell Westbrook gets a steal and instead of dribbling the clock out or drawing a foul, misses a fastbreak layup attempt. Then, the Timberwolves run the court and Nickeil Alexander-Walker misses the game-winning three-pointer, but Westbrook fouls him, granting him the game-winning free throws.
Many fans have immediately placed blame on Westbrook for one of the worst possible sequences in that moment, but Nuggets head coach Michael Malone has backed up his veteran point guard for the controversial play.
"It's a tough one," Malone said about Westbrook going for a layup. "You've got a two-on-one break. It's easy to say it in hindsight."
Westbrook finished the game with 12 points, 6 rebounds, 7 assists, 1 steal, and 2 blocks on 4-11 shooting from the field off the bench, but the final possession will overshadow everything else. Malone continued to seemingly defend Westbrook.
"We as a team, the Denver Nuggets, lost this game, not one player," Malone said.
Tuesday night was a crushing loss for the Nuggets, and many people will likely continue to bash Westbrook for selling the game in the final seconds with two massive mistakes. Westbrook is one of the greatest point guards of all time, and this collapse will certainly haunt him.