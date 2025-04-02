Multiple Key Starters Ruled Out in Nuggets-Timberwolves
Tuesday night's marquee matchup between the Denver Nuggets and Minnesota Timberwolves has transformed in a way that no one expected when the day began.
Firstly, the Minnesota Timberwolves lost multiple key players in Donte DiVincenzo and Naz Reid due to a suspension from a scuffle with the Detroit Pistons.
Now, it looks like the Denver Nuggets are missing key players of their own. Both Jamal Murray and Michael Porter Jr. have been unexpectedly ruled out against the Timberwolves. Murray is out with right hamstring tightness, and Porter is out with a personal family issue.
With both Porter and Murray out, there's going to be heavy pressure on Nikola Jokic, Aaron Gordon, Christian Braun, and Russell Westbrook to carry the load for the Nuggets. The Timberwolves should have an advantage due to the team having both Anthony Edwards and Julius Randle available. Despite that, Nikola Jokic will be the best player on the court.
While Tuesday night's game is missing some key players, the fact that they're missing on both sides makes the matchup somewhat equal. The biggest thing is how much individual pride the Nuggets will take in the game, considering that they're down 3-0 in the regular season series.
""They never play as hard as they do against us," Nuggets head coach Michael Malone said. "You can sense it. You can notice it."
The Denver Nuggets face off against Minnesota Timberwolves at 10:00 p.m. EST on Tuesday.
