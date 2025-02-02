NBA Admits Blown Call in Denver Nuggets vs Charlotte Hornets
The past two games have been overly stressful ones for the Denver Nuggets. Ones where they somehow went down to the wire against a severely undermanned team with a losing record.
Somehow, in both of their most recent games, there were major mistakes in the final two minutes of the game. Against the Philadelphia 76ers, Jamal Murray should have been called for an offensive foul against Tyrese Maxey. Fortunately, the mistake in Saturday's game against the Hornets made Denver's win more impactful.
The NBA released their Last Two Minute report on Sunday, revealing that they blew a double-dribble call against the Charlotte Hornets that should have been called in the final seconds of the game. The call should have gone against Nick Smith Jr.
"Smith Jr. (CHA) takes a dribble and fumbles the ball naturally during his upward shooting motion. He is allowed to be the first to touch as long as he does not dribble again, which he does here. "
According to the Last Two Minute report, the Charlotte Hornets should not have even gotten the chance to tie the game in the final seconds. Regardless, they ended up missing the final shot and Denver won anyway. The end result is the Nuggets escaping Charlotte with a two-game winning streak.
The Denver Nuggets face off against the New Orleans Pelicans on MOnday at 9:00 p.m. EST.
