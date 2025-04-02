NBA Admits Multiple Big Mistakes in Nuggets-Timberwolves
On Tuesday night, the Denver Nuggets and Minnesota Timberwolves faced off in a wild double-overtime game that had fans around the world buzzing.
While many fans didn't enjoy the controversial finish of the game being decided at the free-throw line, there were actually other calls that the NBA admitted to making a mistake on.
The NBA's last two-minute report revealed multiple missed calls in Tuesday night's game between the Denver Nuggets and Minnesota Timberwolves.
First, the referees missed a backcourt violation against Anthony Edwards at the 33-second mark of the fourth quarter. A crucial missed call because it would have given the Nuggets the ball back with time for a potential two-for-one to win the game.
"Edwards (MIN) establishes the ball in the frontcourt, but then steps back onto the midcourt line."
Second, Nikola Jokic should have been whistled for a defensive three seconds at the 34.5-second mark in the second overtime. This also was a huge missed call because it could have put Minnesota up three points in the final seconds.
"Jokic (DEN) is in the paint for longer than three seconds without imminently actively guarding an opponent."
Ultimately, both the Denver Nuggets and Minnesota Timberwolves were disadvantaged by the referee's missed calls. Both calls could have changed the entire trajectory of the game, but they still canceled each other out.
Hopefully, the two teams can face off again during the NBA playoffs.
