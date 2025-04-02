Massive Denver Nuggets vs San Antonio Spurs Injury Report
After an incredibly heartbreaking loss against the Minnesota Timberwolves on Tuesday night, the Denver Nuggets have to immediately get right back into a game against the San Antonio Spurs on Wednesday.
Wednesday's game will be on the second night of a back-to-back for the Nuggets and the Spurs. This will be the third and final regular season meeting between the two teams, with it currently tied at one game apiece.
The Nuggets took the last game in overtime with a final score of 122-111 behind an impressive Nikola Jokic performance totaling 46 points, 9 rebounds, 10 assists, 2 steals, and 2 blocks on 54/38/83 shooting splits.
The Nuggets are entering the game with eight players listed on their injury report: Nikola Jokic, Jamal Murray, Aaron Gordon, Michael Porter Jr., CHristian Braun, Julian Strawther, Peyton Watson, and DaRon Holmes II.
Nikola Jokic is questionable with left ankle impingement.
Jamal Murray is questionable with right hamstring inflammation.
Aaron Gordon is questionable with right calf injury management, Michael Porter Jr. is questionable with personal reasons, Christian Braun is questionable with a left foot strain, Julian Strawther is out with a left knee sprain, Peyton Watson is questionable with right knee inflammation, and DaRon Holmes II is out with right Achilles tendon repair.
The Spurs are entering the game with nine players listed on their injury report: Victor Wembanyama, De'Aaron Fox, Charles Bassey, David Duke Jr., Harrison Ingram, Keldon Johnson, Riley Minix, Jeremy Sochan, and Devin Vassell.
Victor Wembanyama is OUT with deep vein thrombosis of his right shoulder
De'Aaron Fox is OUT with extensor tendon surgery of his left fifth finger.
Charles Bassey is out due to a left knee injury, David Duke Jr. is out due to a G League two-way, Harrison Ingram is due to a G League two-way, Keldon Johnson is questionable with lower back tightness, Riley Minix is out due to a G League two-way, Jeremy Sochan is out with lower back spasms, and Devin Vassell is out with left ankle sprain injury management.
The Denver Nuggets and San Antonio Spurs will face off at 8:00 p.m. EST.
