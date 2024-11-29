NBA Announces Big Russell Westbrook Fine After Nuggets-Knicks
The Denver Nuggets were blown out by the New York Knicks on Monday, but bounced back with a convincing win over the Utah Jazz on Wednesday. Despite the loss to New York, Denver received a very impressive performance from 17-year veteran point guard Russell Westbrook.
Scoring 24 of his 27 points in the fourth quarter, Westbrook had the highest scoring frame of his career. This quarter also made NBA history, as Westbrook joined Michael Jordan and Jamal Crawford as just the third player ever with a 24-point quarter at age 36 or older.
It was announced by the NBA on Friday morning that Westbrook has been fined $35,000 for a gesture towards the Knicks bench during that final frame.
Via NBA PR: “Denver Nuggets guard Russell Westbrook has been fined $35,000 for making an obscene gesture on the playing court in the fourth quarter of the Nuggets' 145-118 loss to the New York Knicks on Nov. 25 at Ball Arena, it was announced today by Joe Dumars, Executive Vice President, Head of Basketball Operations.”
Westbrook has appeared in all 17 Nuggets games this season, and is averaging 12.2 points, 5.9 assists, and 4.1 rebounds in just 24.6 minutes per game. This has been great production, and often when the Nuggets have needed it most while down Jamal Murray or Nikola Jokic.
