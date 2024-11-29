Inside The Nuggets

NBA Announces Big Russell Westbrook Fine After Nuggets-Knicks

Denver Nuggets guard Russell Westbrook has been fined by the NBA.

Joey Linn

Denver Nuggets guard Russell Westbrook (4) watches during a free throw against the Utah Jazz during the first half at the Delta Center.
Denver Nuggets guard Russell Westbrook (4) watches during a free throw against the Utah Jazz during the first half at the Delta Center. / Christopher Creveling-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Denver Nuggets were blown out by the New York Knicks on Monday, but bounced back with a convincing win over the Utah Jazz on Wednesday. Despite the loss to New York, Denver received a very impressive performance from 17-year veteran point guard Russell Westbrook.

Scoring 24 of his 27 points in the fourth quarter, Westbrook had the highest scoring frame of his career. This quarter also made NBA history, as Westbrook joined Michael Jordan and Jamal Crawford as just the third player ever with a 24-point quarter at age 36 or older.

It was announced by the NBA on Friday morning that Westbrook has been fined $35,000 for a gesture towards the Knicks bench during that final frame.

Via NBA PR: “Denver Nuggets guard Russell Westbrook has been fined $35,000 for making an obscene gesture on the playing court in the fourth quarter of the Nuggets' 145-118 loss to the New York Knicks on Nov. 25 at Ball Arena, it was announced today by Joe Dumars, Executive Vice President, Head of Basketball Operations.”

Westbrook has appeared in all 17 Nuggets games this season, and is averaging 12.2 points, 5.9 assists, and 4.1 rebounds in just 24.6 minutes per game. This has been great production, and often when the Nuggets have needed it most while down Jamal Murray or Nikola Jokic.

Related Articles

Nikola Jokic Makes NBA History in Nuggets-Mavericks

Nikola Jokic Makes Strong Russell Westbrook Statement

Latest Update on Denver Nuggets Potentially Signing Ex-Lakers Player

Published
Joey Linn
JOEY LINN

Title: Credentialed writer covering the NBA for Sports Illustrated's FanNation Email: joeylinn52@gmail.com Education: Communication Studies degree from Biola University Location: Los Angeles, California Expertise: NBA analysis and reporting Experience: Joey Linn is a credentialed writer covering the NBA for Sports Illustrated's FanNation. Covering the LA Clippers independently in 2018, then for Fansided and 213Hoops from 2019-2021, Joey joined Sports Illustrated's FanNation to cover the Clippers after the 2020-21 season. Graduating from Biola University in 2022 with a Communication Studies degree, Joey served as Biola's play-by-play announcer for their basketball, baseball, softball, and soccer teams during his time in school. Joey's work on Biola's broadcasts, combined with his excellence in the classroom, earned him the Outstanding Communication Studies Student of the year award in 2022. Joey covers the NBA full-time across multiple platforms, primarily serving as a credentialed Clippers beat writer.

Home/News