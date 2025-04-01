Inside The Nuggets

NBA Announces Timberwolves Punishments Before Nuggets Game

The NBA has handed punishments to the Minnesota Timberwolves before they face the Denver Nuggets

Logan Struck

Feb 13, 2025; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Minnesota Timberwolves guard Anthony Edwards (5) and guard Terrence Shannon Jr. (00) and center Naz Reid (11) walk off the court for a timeout in the first quarter of the game with the Oklahoma City Thunder at Target Center. Mandatory Credit: Bruce Kluckhohn-Imagn Images
Feb 13, 2025; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Minnesota Timberwolves guard Anthony Edwards (5) and guard Terrence Shannon Jr. (00) and center Naz Reid (11) walk off the court for a timeout in the first quarter of the game with the Oklahoma City Thunder at Target Center. Mandatory Credit: Bruce Kluckhohn-Imagn Images / Bruce Kluckhohn-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Minnesota Timberwolves handily took down the Detroit Pistons 123-104 on Sunday, but it did not come without some drama.

Several players on both teams got into a massive scuffle, including Isaiah Stewart, Donte DiVincenzo, Ron Holland, Naz Reid, and Marcus Sasser. Now, the Timberwolves are heading into a huge matchup against three-time NBA MVP Nikola Jokic and the Denver Nuggets, but will have to do it without a couple of players.

Before Tuesday's game in Denver, ESPN's Shams Charania reports on what punishments the NBA has decided on for the players involved in Sunday's fight. Timberwolves guard Donte DiVincenzo and forward Naz Reid will each be suspended one game.

DiVincenzo and Reid are two of Minnesota's top five scorers, so not having them against the third-place team in the Western Conference on Tuesday is a huge hit.

DiVincenzo is averaging 11.6 points, 3.8 rebounds, 3.8 assists, and 1.2 steals per game this season while shooting 39.3% from the three-point line. Reigning Sixth Man of the Year Naz Reid is averaging 14.4 points, 6.1 rebounds, and 2.3 assists per game while shooting 38.9% from beyond the arc.

The Timberwolves lucked out that their suspensions are only for one game, especially this late in the regular season. Minnesota only has seven games left until the playoffs, so having their key guys on the floor is more significant than ever, especially while they fight for positioning in the loaded West.

The shorthanded Timberwolves will face off against the Nuggets in Denver at 10:00 p.m. EST on Tuesday night.

Related Articles

feed

Published
Logan Struck
LOGAN STRUCK

Logan Struck is a writer covering the NBA for Sports Illustrated's On SI since 2023

Home/News