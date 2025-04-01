NBA Announces Timberwolves Punishments Before Nuggets Game
The Minnesota Timberwolves handily took down the Detroit Pistons 123-104 on Sunday, but it did not come without some drama.
Several players on both teams got into a massive scuffle, including Isaiah Stewart, Donte DiVincenzo, Ron Holland, Naz Reid, and Marcus Sasser. Now, the Timberwolves are heading into a huge matchup against three-time NBA MVP Nikola Jokic and the Denver Nuggets, but will have to do it without a couple of players.
Before Tuesday's game in Denver, ESPN's Shams Charania reports on what punishments the NBA has decided on for the players involved in Sunday's fight. Timberwolves guard Donte DiVincenzo and forward Naz Reid will each be suspended one game.
DiVincenzo and Reid are two of Minnesota's top five scorers, so not having them against the third-place team in the Western Conference on Tuesday is a huge hit.
DiVincenzo is averaging 11.6 points, 3.8 rebounds, 3.8 assists, and 1.2 steals per game this season while shooting 39.3% from the three-point line. Reigning Sixth Man of the Year Naz Reid is averaging 14.4 points, 6.1 rebounds, and 2.3 assists per game while shooting 38.9% from beyond the arc.
The Timberwolves lucked out that their suspensions are only for one game, especially this late in the regular season. Minnesota only has seven games left until the playoffs, so having their key guys on the floor is more significant than ever, especially while they fight for positioning in the loaded West.
The shorthanded Timberwolves will face off against the Nuggets in Denver at 10:00 p.m. EST on Tuesday night.