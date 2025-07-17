NBA Executive Warns Luka Doncic Could Leave Los Angeles Lakers
The 2025 NBA trade deadline was a historic one, headlined by the shocking move that sent superstar guard Luka Doncic to the Los Angeles Lakers and Anthony Davis to the Dallas Mavericks. This unbelievable move shook the league entirely, and its impacts are still being heavily felt over five months later.
In fact, that trade has caused more problems in Los Angeles than many would have expected.
Fans were ecstatic to see a new superstar duo of Luka Doncic and LeBron James, but the growing expectation is that this tandem will not last much longer.
Of course, LeBron James' future with the Lakers has been in doubt, but now Luka Doncic's is too? ClutchPoints' Benedetto Vitale reports that a rival NBA executive believes Doncic eventually looks to leave LA, and names the Denver Nuggets as the top team that could steal him from the Lakers.
"The Lakers have to be careful,” an anonymous Western Conference executive said. “Luka just got his butt kicked by a team he handled easily last year, and now they're telling him to wait another year before he can really compete. If Denver wins it all or comes close while Rob [Pelinka] makes it clear he doesn't believe in Luka and LeBron as a combo, they could be a real threat for him this next season or two.”
Luka Doncic and Nikola Jokic are friends, so if any team is capable of prying the 25-year-old guard away from Los Angeles, it would be the Nuggets. The two superstars likely dream of playing alongside each other, besides in an All-Star game, and if Doncic gets unhappy in LA, the Nuggets would certainly be a team to watch out for.