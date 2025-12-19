Jamal Murray Reacts to Nikola Jokic Setting New NBA Record

The Denver Nuggets scraped out a 126-115 win over the Orlando Magic on Thursday night, improving their record to 20-6 as they sit in second place in the Western Conference.

In the win, the Nuggets were led by Nikola Jokic with 23 points, 11 rebounds, and 13 assists, but more notably, the three-time NBA MVP passed Kareem Abdul-Jabbar for the most career assists by a center in league history.

After the game, Jokic's co-star, Jamal Murray, reacted to the huge accomplishment by the Serbian center.

"It's really cool. This is a time I can be able to look back and appreciate all the years that I've had to play this game with him. It's special. Passing Kareem in anything is pretty cool. I think it just speaks to his greatness and how unselfish he is," Murray said.

Jamal Murray and Nikola Jokic: A top NBA duo

The Nuggets lucked out by pairing Jokic and Murray, as even though the latter has never made an All-Star appearance, they are one of the most dominant duos in the league. While Jokic was busy making history in Thursday's win, Murray dropped 32 points with seven three-pointers.

Nuggets fans have been lucky to have the two stars together for the past decade, and it is incredible how they are both having the best seasons of their careers at the same time. Now, as Jokic continues to make history, their pairing becomes even more legendary.

Jokic now has 5,663 assists through his 11-year NBA career, as he was able to pass Abdul-Jabbar's record, which he set in 20 years. Jokic has played fewer than half the games that the legendary Abdul-Jabbar played, and still managed to break the record for most assists by a center in league history.

Of course, it helps that Jokic has averaged double-digit assists in each of the last two seasons to cement himself as the greatest passing big man to ever play, but it also helps that he is one of the few centers in league history to constantly have the ball in his hands.

Jokic is cementing himself as one of the greatest to ever play, and Murray is proving to be one of the premier co-stars in the NBA today.

