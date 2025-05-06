NBA Fans React to Aaron Gordon's Game-Winner in Nuggets-Thunder Game 1
When it seemed like everything was going the Oklahoma City Thunder's way in Monday's Game 1 thriller, the Denver Nuggets stormed back and made a statement.
The Nuggets trailed the Thunder by 13 points with six-and-a-half minutes left in the fourth quarter, but a 26-11 run to close out the game put them back in front. The Nuggets were led by a historic performance from three-time NBA MVP Nikola Jokic with 42 points, 22 rebounds, and 6 assists on 15-29 shooting from the field, but their night was capped off by an insane game-winner.
Nuggets forward Aaron Gordon was the hero of Monday night, drilling a three-pointer with just 2.8 seconds remaining to give Denver a 121-119 lead, and ultimately the win.
Gordon finished his night with 22 points and 14 rebounds on 7-15 shooting from the field and 3-6 from deep, but of course, no moment as big as his game-winning shot from deep. Veteran point guard Russell Westbrook also made the right play by keeping his head up and finding an open Gordon for the game-winner, capping off a big performance against his former team.
Many fans have taken to social media to react to Gordon's game-winner to give the Nuggets a commanding 1-0 series lead over the Thunder.
"One of the best nights of basketball in a long time," one fan commented. "Amazing."
"Westbrook play might go unnoticed but him going downhill attracting the attention to himself and making that play is legendary," another fan said.
"Did not expect this to be the year of Aaron Gordon lol," a fan replied.
"AG with his 2nd game winner of the playoffs!" another fan commented.
The Nuggets and Thunder will now face off in Game 2 on Wednesday, as Denver is looking to ride the momentum of a comeback victory capped by Gordon's game-winner.