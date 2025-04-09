NBA Fans React to Jamal Murray Injury News Before Nuggets-Kings
In their first game since firing head coach Michael Malone, the Denver Nuggets are traveling to face the Sacramento Kings on Wednesday night.
The Nuggets are riding a four-game losing streak and sit in fourth place in the Western Conference with just three games left in the regular season, and going against the team that first gave Malone a head coaching job on Wednesday will make for an interesting matchup.
While the Kings are hanging onto a play-in spot by a thread, they are a dangerous team and have won three consecutive games heading into Wednesday's meeting.
Unfortunately for the Nuggets, they might be shorthanded. The Nuggets have listed star point guard Jamal Murray as doubtful against the Kings due to right hamstring inflammation.
Murray has already missed five consecutive games and is now in serious jeopardy of missing another, which has been a brutal blow as Denver falls into a dreadful losing streak. The 28-year-old star is averaging 21.6 points and 6.0 assists per game this season with 47.6/39.6/88.7 shooting splits.
Many fans have taken to social media to react to Murray's new status for Wednesday's game in Sacramento.
"Really hope he hasn’t played his last game as a Nugget," one fan commented.
"How much of a blame of both firing does Jamal have? If he’s healthy, they’re likely winning more games…" another fan said.
"Jamal not being available when the team needs him most is starting to become a trend," a fan replied.
The Nuggets and Kings will face off at 10:00 p.m. EST in Sacramento on Wednesday.