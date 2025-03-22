NBA Fans React To Nikola Jokic Injury News Before Nuggets-Rockets
The Denver Nuggets travel to Houston on Sunday for a contest against the Rockets that will feature two of the top teams in the Western Conference. While the Nuggets are a proven winner with an NBA Championship in 2023, the Rockets are a young team looking to take the next step.
While there's a big difference in production, centers Nikola Jokic and Alperen Sengun share similarities in their games as big men with finesse and playmaking abilities. In what should've been a marquee matchup, the Nuggets have made a major injury announcement that could determine the outcome of the game.
Jokic is listed as out for Sunday's contest in Houston, as the star big will miss his fourth straight game as he falls further behind OKC Thunder's Shai-Gilgeous Alexander in the MVP race. Seeing this news, fans have taken to social media to react to Jokic's absence yet again.
"yea that ankle injury serious he been playing through it for weeks and now he miss 4 games straight," one user stated.
"Nuggets going to end up in the play in," one fan predicted.
"There goes MVP," a user added.
"This is getting worrying," another fan said.
"Denver may be cooked 💀," another user commented.
As can be seen by the reactions, there's some real concern about Jokic as his absence continues to extend. With such a tight playoff race in the Western Conference, there's a chance Denver could fall into the play-in tournament if they experience a late-season collapse.
Tip-off on Sunday in Houston between the Rockets and Nuggets is set for 7:00 p.m. EST.
