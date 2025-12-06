Nikola Jokic, Nuggets Complete 23-Point Comeback to Beat Hawks

The Denver Nuggets had arguably their worst first half of the season on Friday night against the Atlanta Hawks, trailing by as many as 23 points in the second quarter.

However, the Nuggets fought back, outscoring the Hawks 80-60 in the second half to secure a nail-biting 134-133 win. This win extends Denver's road winning streak to nine games, as the Nuggets continue to find ways to win away from home. Of course, Friday was no different, as they picked up their biggest against-all-odds win of the year.

JOKIC DROPS 40 PTS IN COMEBACK WIN OVER HAWKS 🤯



Nuggets come back from their largest 1st quarter deficit of the season 😳 pic.twitter.com/HXqQejlvG7 — NBA on ESPN (@ESPNNBA) December 6, 2025

Nikola Jokic leads comeback

As the Nuggets fell behind significantly in the first half, Nikola Jokic simply could not get things going. The three-time MVP was having one of his worst off nights in a long time, shooting just 2-13 from the field and 0-6 from three-point range in the first half. However, whatever he did at halftime worked.

Jokic dominated the third quarter, dropping 19 points on perfect 7-7 shooting, and then finished things off with 11 more in the final period. Jokic ultimately finished the night with 40 points, nine rebounds, and eight assists, leading the Nuggets to a huge comeback win.

Dec 5, 2025; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Hawks guard Nickeil Alexander-Walker (7) passes around Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic (15) in the first quarter at State Farm Arena. | Brett Davis-Imagn Images

A disastrous first quarter dug the Nuggets a hole

The Nuggets ultimately outscored the Hawks by 21 in quarters two through four, as the first period felt like a completely different game.

In the first quarter, the Hawks scored 41 points while shooting 16-21 (76%) from the field and 8-12 (67%) from beyond the arc. The Nuggets, on the other hand, scored just 23 points while shooting 10-29 (34%) from the field and 3-12 (25%) from deep.

Of course, nobody expected the Hawks to keep up that level of shooting, and the same goes for the Nuggets' cold streak, so really, this was a fairly predictable comeback. Still, the Nuggets leaving Atlanta with a win after being down by 23 points in the second quarter is exactly what this team needs while they deal with some substantial injuries.

The Nuggets will look to continue their road winning streak on Sunday, as they travel to take on the 7-16 Charlotte Hornets before then facing the 5-17 Sacramento Kings, setting up some favorable matchups coming up.

More Denver Nuggets Content