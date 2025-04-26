Inside The Nuggets

NBA Fans React to Russell Westbrook Injury News Before Game 4 vs Clippers

The Denver Nuggets have announced Russell Westbrook's status against the LA Clippers for Game 4

Logan Struck

Feb 20, 2025; Denver, Colorado, USA; Denver Nuggets guard Russell Westbrook (4) leaves the court in the fourth quarter gainst the Charlotte Hornets at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images / Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images
The LA Clippers handily took down the Denver Nuggets on Thursday night to take a commanding 2-1 series lead. Now, three-time NBA MVP Nikola Jokic and company have to try to play catch-up, starting with Game 4 on Saturday in LA.

Unfortunately for Denver, they are catching the injury bug at the worst time. In Thursday's loss, standout sixth man Russell Westbrook left the game early due to left foot inflammation. Westbrook was reportedly dealing with a foot injury before the game, but after trying to play through it, he had to end his night early.

Now, heading into Saturday's Game 4, Westbrook's status is in the air.

The Nuggets have listed Russell Westbrook as questionable on the injury report for Saturday's matchup in LA due to left foot inflammation.

Many fans have taken to social media to react to Westbrook's new status.

"He played 8mins last night & they loss by 20+ lol.. i think that might need him to be available," one fan commented.

Apr 19, 2025; Denver, Colorado, USA; Denver Nuggets guard Russell Westbrook (4) finishes off a dunk in the fourth quarter against the LA Clippers at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images / Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

"It's over," another fan said.

"At least I got to see my team win a chip 🥲," a fan commented.

Through the first two games of the series, Westbrook averaged 14.5 points, 6.0 rebounds, and 1.5 steals while shooting 41.7% from three-point range, but played just eight minutes in Game 3. Westbrook was one of Denver's most reliable players through Games 1 and 2, especially showing out on the defensive side of the ball.

The Nuggets and Clippers are set to face off at 7:00 p.m. EST in LA on Saturday for a pivotal Game 4.

