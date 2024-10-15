NBA Fans React to Russell Westbrook's Statement After Nuggets Practice
The Denver Nuggets are winless in NBA preseason action, but they are working through different things in preparation for the regular season. Dropping two games in Abu Dhabi to the Boston Celtics, the Nuggets then fell to the Phoenix Suns on Sunday evening.
Nine-time NBA All-Star Russell Westbrook has appeared in two of Denver’s three preseason games. The 17-year veteran point guard has tallied 21 points and 14 assists in 43 preseason minutes while making four of his eight three point attempts.
Several Nuggets players have raved about Westbrook’s presence in training camp, which goes beyond his contributions on the court.
Speaking with reporters on Monday, Westbrook had Nuggets rookie Trey Alexander join him. Westbrook joked that Alexander needs to learn how to handle media sessions as a rookie.
“Today, he's going to learn from one of the best,” Westbrook said.
Nuggets fans loved this moment between the veteran and rookie.
Via @Huckleberry_Tex: "I love Russ"
Via @Cooper_Neal17: "My favorite player and someone that I went to school with, pretty cool! God is good"
Via @skatethisdeck: "Russ seems like a wholesome guy"
Via @outzic: "This is cool ngl"
Via @xIHOPSxMENUx: "They will never make me hate you Russ"
Via @WyoAustin307: "I love Russell Westbrook soo damn much. In my life I have only owned 1 jersey that wasn't a Denver player in any sport and that was a Thunder OKC jersey. I cannot believe he is a Nugget."
Nuggets fans already love what Westbrook has brought the team on and off the court.
