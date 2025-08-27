NBA Star Kristaps Porzingis Makes Strong Nikola Jokić Statement
Atlanta Hawks center Kristaps Porzingis dished out compliments Tuesday.
Ahead of suiting up for Team Latvia at EuroBasket 2025, the 7-foot center spoke on both Denver Nuggets star Nikola Jokić and Houston Rockets forward Alperen Şengün. He had flowers for both.
"Jokić," he began, "This guy is probably No. 1 in the world. This is my opinion. It’s going to be a tough-tough challenge for us."
Porzingis Says Jokić 'No. 1' in the World
Last season, Jokić averaged 29.6 points, 12.7 rebounds and 10.2 assists per game on 58 percent shooting from the field and 41.7 percent from 3. The Serbian center finished second in Most Valuable Player Award voting and led the Nuggets to a Game 7 showdown against the eventual Western Conference Champion Oklahoma City Thunder.
Porzingis and Team Latvia had a few games to prepare before facing Jokić; they began their slate against Şengün and Turkey on Wednesday morning. Porzingis' words came back to haunt him.
"We aren’t focused on Serbia yet, but we’re going to have our hands full," he said before Latvia's 20-point blowout loss to Turkey."
Considering the words of affirmation Porzingis had for Şengün, he may have been disappointed, but not surprised at the result.
“He’s a beast,” Porzingis said. “He’s a great player. He’s been better with each year. We have a challenge in front of us. His passing ability, his talent offensively ... it’s going to take a team effort.”
Latvia has four games remaining in the qualifying rounds of EuroBasket 2025 before the knockout stage begins. It will face Estonia on the front end of a back-to-back before taking on Serbia, Portugal, and the Czech Republic.
Struggling with Turkey wasn't a promising start, considering Nuggets' Serbian superstar Nikola Jokić still remains on the horizon. Still, the Hawks' newest center remains confident in his squad. Especially with home court advantage.
“I only see it as something valuable that you’re able to play at home in front of your crowd," Porzingis said. "You have the home advantage. You’re supposed to have the home advantage, but then, of course, there’s some extra pressure to perform well. That’s what we have to do.
"That’s why we’re here working all summer long. Hopefully, we can show our best basketball.”