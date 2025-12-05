Six Key Starters Listed on Nuggets vs. Hawks Injury Report

The Denver Nuggets are on one of the weirdest streaks in the NBA. They have won eight consecutive road games, but have lost four straight home outings. This is not exactly an ideal situation for the home fans who want to see the Nuggets play winning basketball, but luckily, Denver is in the midst of a four-game road trip.

After taking down the Indiana Pacers on the road on Wednesday, the Nuggets are traveling to Georgia's capital to face the Atlanta Hawks on Friday night.

Unfortunately for both of these teams, they are dealing with some key injuries, with six total starters listed on their combined injury report.

Nuggets' injury report gets unfortunate addition

Dec 1, 2025; Denver, Colorado, USA; Denver Nuggets forward Spencer Jones (21) in the fourth quarter against the Dallas Mavericks at Ball Arena. | Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images

As expected, the Nuggets have ruled out Aaron Gordon (right hamstring strain), Christian Braun (left ankle sprain), and Julian Strawther (lower back injury). Not having Gordon and Braun in their starting lineup has certainly hurt the Nuggets, as they are just 3-3 since missing both players, but they have had a couple of game-changers step up in their absence, headlined by Spencer Jones.

Jones, a two-way forward, has stepped up in Denver's starting lineup with Gordon sidelined and has surprised everyone. However, just one game after dropping a career-high 28 points, Jones suffered an injury. Now, the Nuggets have listed Jones as questionable for Friday's game due to a right knee contusion.

If Jones has to miss Friday's game, the Nuggets could turn to a number of players to step up in their starting lineup, though their best option could be to play more small-ball rather than taking another chance on Zeke Nnaji.

Hawks could be severely shorthanded

Nov 28, 2025; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Hawks forward Jalen Johnson (1) looks on during the game against the Cleveland Cavaliers during the fourth quarter at State Farm Arena. | Jordan Godfree-Imagn Images

The Hawks have listed a few key starters on their injury report for Friday's game, as they could potentially be without their three best players.

The Hawks continue to be without star point guard Trae Young with a right knee MCL sprain, as he is set to miss his 19th consecutive game. On top of playing without Young, the Hawks have listed Jalen Johnson (right calf tightness) and Kristaps Porzingis (return to competition conditioning) as questionable.

The Hawks potentially being without Young, Johnson, and Porzingis would give the Nuggets a huge leg up, even if Denver does have to play without Jones.

Atlanta has also ruled out Nikola Djurisic (right elbow sprain) and Jacob Toppin (right shoulder sprain).

The Nuggets and Hawks are set to tip off in Atlanta at 5:30 p.m. MT on Friday.

More Denver Nuggets Content