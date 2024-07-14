NBA Trade Idea Sends Denver Nuggets Champion to Los Angeles Lakers
Many top NBA trade targets have already been moved, but there are still some impactful players left on the market. Utah Jazz star Lauri Markkanen has received a lot of attention recently, as has the potentially un-tradable contract of Zach LaVine, but there are other available players with less name recognition that could make a strong impact.
One player that is still expected to be moved either this summer or at some point next season is Toronto Raptors guard Bruce Brown. A key piece to the 2023 Denver Nuggets team that won an NBA championship, Brown left in free agency that summer to the Indiana Pacers, but was eventually dealt to Toronto. The Raptors picked up Brown’s $23 million team option, and will likely use that in a trade.
In a recent article, Bleacher Report's Zach Buckley proposed a hypothetical trade idea that sends Brown to the Los Angeles Lakers in exchange for D’Angelo Russell, Jalen Hood-Schifino, and a 2025 second round pick. As previously mentioned, this is a hypothetical proposal, but one that could make sense for both sides.
For the Lakers, they land a versatile guard with championship experience, while Toronto gets the young Hood-Schifino and a future pick. What the Raptors would do with Russell would be interesting, but they could potentially flip him in an additional trade.
Related Articles
Memphis Grizzlies Projected to Acquire Intriguing Ja Morant Backup
Cleveland Cavaliers Star Named 'Ambitious' Trade Target for Memphis Grizzlies
Memphis Grizzlies Legend Sends Strong Ja Morant Message to NBA