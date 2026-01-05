Nuggets Rule Out Seven Key Players for 76ers Game

It is no secret that the Denver Nuggets have been dealing with an absurd amount of injuries, most notably to three-time MVP Nikola Jokic, but they have reached a new season-worst ahead of Monday's game against the Philadelphia 76ers.

Typically, the Nuggets and 76ers facing off would be highly anticipated, as it would feature a matchup between two most recent NBA MVP centers in Nikola Jokic and Joel Embiid, but Monday's game might give Denver fans a good chance to focus on their other hobbies and pretend there is no basketball game happening.

Nuggets' loaded injury report vs. 76ers

The Nuggets and 76ers are facing off for a nationally televised game on Peacock, but Denver has ruled out all five of their typical starters, including stars Nikola Jokic and Jamal Murray, as well as two key bench players. Their full injury report:

Christian Braun - OUT (left ankle sprain)

Aaron Gordon - OUT (right hamstring strain)

Tim Hardaway Jr. - OUT (illness management)

Cam Johnson - OUT (right knee bone bruise)

Nikola Jokic - OUT (left knee bone bruise)

Jamal Murray - OUT (left ankle sprain)

Jonas Valanciunas - OUT (right calf strain)

Tamar Bates - OUT (left foot surgery)

On the second leg of a back-to-back and nearing the end of a seven-game East Coast road trip, the Nuggets are opting to take it easy, to say the least.

This will certainly be an interesting game for the Nuggets, as it is even hard to imagine what their rotation will look like. However, on the bright side, the Nuggets have called up all of their two-way players, so fans should get a look at all of their young talent.

If I had to guess, the Nuggets will roll with a starting lineup of Bruce Brown, Julian Strawther, Peyton Watson, Spencer Jones, and DaRon Holmes, although they could throw Jalen Pickett in the mix. The full rotation should include every healthy player on the roster, though, with guys like Curtis Jones and Hunter Tyson getting some run.

The Nuggets have ten players averaging 13+ minutes per game this season. Seven of them will be sidelined on Monday night. It could get ugly in Philadelphia.

76ers' injury report vs. Nuggets

With all of the injuries that the Nuggets are dealing with, many could imagine that the 76ers could take it easy on Monday night as well, but they seem to be securing a win instead. While Joel Embiid is listed on the injury report, the 2022-23 NBA MVP is expected to play. Other stars like Tyrese Maxey and Paul George are left off the injury report altogether. Philadelphia's full injury report:

Joel Embiid - PROBABLE (left knee injury management, right ankle soreness)

Kelly Oubre Jr. - OUT (left knee sprain)

Trendon Watford - OUT (left adductor strain)

Johni Broome - OUT (G League assignment)

After playing just 39 games in the 2023-24 season and 19 games in 2024-25, Embiid is simply looking to stay healthy this time around. Through 16 games this season, Embiid has averaged 22.8 points, 6.8 rebounds, and 3.4 assists, shooting 45% from the field. Embiid looks far from his MVP-caliber form that dominated the NBA for years and even beat out Jokic for the award, but is he getting back on track?

Joel Embiid over the last 4 games:



28.3 PPG

7.3 RPG

5.0 APG

34.7 MPG https://t.co/xfDI8q9hFK pic.twitter.com/cstpaHBvsT — Hoop Central (@TheHoopCentral) January 4, 2026

In his last three games, Embiid has looked more like himself, averaging 27.3 points, 8.0 rebounds, and 6.3 assists to lead the 76ers to a three-game winning streak. Now, with Jokic, Valanciunas, and Gordon all sidelined, Embiid will likely be in for another big outing against the Nuggets.

The Nuggets and 76ers are set to tip off in Philadelphia at 6:30 p.m. MT on Monday. A reminder for Nuggets fans: maybe take the night to go see a movie or something.

More Denver Nuggets Content