NBA Trade Idea Sends New York Knicks Star to Denver Nuggets
The Denver Nuggets have had an eventful 2025 NBA offseason, arguably putting together the best group of additions in the NBA. The Nuggets have added Cam Johnson, Tim Hardaway Jr., Bruce Brown, and Jonas Valanciunas this summer, potentially assembling the best roster in the league.
Of course, building around three-time NBA MVP Nikola Jokic seems like an easy task, but coming off consecutive second-round playoff exits, the Nuggets were feeling some pressure to improve his supporting cast.
Another move the Nuggets could make
While the Nuggets seem to be content with their current roster, and rightfully so, there could be more moves out there to help them compete with the defending champions, the Oklahoma City Thunder.
Fantasy Sports On SI's Ethen Hutton proposed a trade between the Nuggets and New York Knicks that would give Denver one of the best "glue guys" in the NBA.
Denver Nuggets receive: Josh Hart
New York Knicks receive: Christian Braun, Zeke Nnaji, Peyton Watson, 2031 first-round pick
Hart, 30, is coming off his most impactful season of his eight-year NBA career, averaging 13.6 points, 9.6 rebounds, 5.9 assists, and 1.5 steals per game, shooting 52.5% from the field and leading the league by playing 37.6 minutes per night.
Hart is the type of player that any competitive basketball team wants on its roster, which would make it hard to pry him away from New York. However, would this deal get it done?
The Knicks have undoubtedly been searching for more depth behind their core group of Jalen Brunson, Mikal Bridges, OG Anunoby, and Karl-Anthony Towns, and this trade would give them just that. There is a good chance that the Knicks would take on three rotational players, including a starting-caliber guard in Christian Braun, along with a first-round pick, for Hart.
Would the Nuggets do this trade?
The Nuggets would undoubtedly be hesitant to give up on Christian Braun, who is only 24 years old, but he is due for a sizeable contract extension soon. Hart has a team-friendly deal, making about $63.7 million over the next three years, which is not too bad for a player who can impact a championship contender the way he does.
The Nuggets added some much-needed depth this offseason, which makes it so they could afford to give up three players for one, but there is still a question of whether or not they would do this. Sure, Hart is the best player in this deal and would arguably make the Nuggets better, but there is not much reason for Denver to make any drastic changes.
The Nuggets would be better off heading into the 2025-26 season with this core group, especially with how high this franchise is on Braun.