New NBA Rule Change Impacts Nikola Jokic More Than Anyone Else
Denver Nuggets superstar center Nikola Jokic has continued to cement himself as the best player in the NBA over the past five years. Jokic has finished in the top two in MVP voting in each of the past five seasons, but the Serbian big man is an unconventional superstar.
Of course, the biggest nuance about Jokic that people constantly talk about is how he does not seem too passionate about his NBA career. Jokic is arguably one of the 20 greatest players the NBA has ever seen, and he couldn't care less.
A pro for the Nuggets having a superstar with Jokic's mindset, though, is that he strictly cares about winning and does not think twice about his stats, despite being one of the best statistical players ever.
New NBA rule helps Jokic
Since Jokic does not care about what numbers fill his stat sheet, he is consistently hurting his shooting percentage by taking full-court heaves at the end of quarters. However, the newest NBA rule will change that.
ESPN's Shams Charania reported on Wednesday that the NBA is implementing a new rule where "unsuccessful end-of-period heaves will now be recorded as a missed field-goal attempt for the team, not the player... Those long heaves will no longer impact an individual player's percentages."
Jokic has been the NBA's biggest heaver, leading the league with 22 end-of-period heaves last season. Jokic's 22 heave attempts set the NBA record for most in a season, and the Nuggets superstar was able to knock down two of them.
Including his 22 heaves, Jokic shot 57.6% from the field and 41.7% from three-point range on the season. Without those heaves, however, Jokic would have shot 58.4% from the field and 44% from beyond the arc, making his shooting numbers even more incredible.
There are a handful of NBA stars who have turned down the opportunity to take an end-of-period heave because they did not want it to reflect on their shooting percentages, but Jokic has never been afraid of taking the slim chance at an extra three points for his team.
Last season, Jokic was one of just three players who attempted ten or more heaves, as Mikal Bridges (12) and Anthony Edwards (10) were the next closest on the list.
Of course, Jokic does not care about his stats, so he will not care about this rule change as much, but there are some NBA stars out there who will certainly start taking these long shots more often.