Inside The Nuggets

New Report on Russell Westbrook Potentially Leaving Nuggets for Contender

A new report from NBA Insiders Marc Stein and Jake Fischer link Russell Westbrook to a top title contender

Liam Willerup

Jan 29, 2025; New York, New York, USA; Denver Nuggets guard Russell Westbrook (4) controls the ball against New York Knicks guard Jalen Brunson (11) during the first quarter at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images
Jan 29, 2025; New York, New York, USA; Denver Nuggets guard Russell Westbrook (4) controls the ball against New York Knicks guard Jalen Brunson (11) during the first quarter at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images / Brad Penner-Imagn Images
In this story:

NBA free agency is just hours away, as rumors continue to come out about where the top free agents in this 2025 class could end up. Teams such as the Houston Rockets, Los Angeles Lakers, and San Antonio Spurs continue to be mentioned in rumors for the top available players.

As for the Denver Nuggets, they could be seeing the end of the Russell Westbrook era after just one season. After a good regular season, Westbrook underperformed against the Oklahoma City Thunder in the postseason, and rumors of a Bruce Brown return could mean his time is up. According to a new report, a top title contender is eyeing the former MVP guard.

According to NBA Insiders Marc Stein and Jake Fischer, the New York Knicks are emerging as a possible destination for Westbrook.

"Add the Pelicans, Knicks and Timberwolves to the ever-growing list of teams said to be in the market for veteran guards. The Knicks, in fact, are said to be a possible destination — in addition to Sacramento and a potential return to Denver — for Russell Westbrook," he wrote.

It's clear that after their postseason performance against the Indiana Pacers in the Eastern Conference Finals, the Knicks need more depth around their starting lineup. While Westbrook is a player who has had his ups and downs in his career, he would be an immediate upgrade over the likes of Delon Wright and Cam Payne.

As also mentioned in the report, the New Orleans Pelicans and Minnesota Timberwolves could express interest, but the Knicks likely provide a better pathway to minutes for the nine-time NBA All-Star.

Related Articles

New Report On Nuggets, Bulls Interest In Top Rockets Wing

Nuggets Make Decision On Two Players Ahead of Free Agency

Nuggets Eyeing Ex-Lakers Champion For Assistant Coaching Role

Published
Liam Willerup
LIAM WILLERUP

A 2024 graduate of the University of Miami, Liam spent several years covering the University’s football and basketball teams. An avid basketball fan, you can find Liam on X @theleftyliam where he’s constantly sharing his thoughts.

Home/News