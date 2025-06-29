Nuggets Make Decision On Two Players Ahead of Free Agency
NBA free agency opens tomorrow, June 30th, and the Denver Nuggets face a big offseason. They're trying to retool around Nikola Jokic and acquire enough depth to make that possible after Jokic said they needed to add more talent. The NBA Finals showed that having depth matters, and having a deeper bench could've pushed the Nuggets over the Oklahoma City Thunder in the second round.
Denver is also having to decide on their two-way contracts and young players at the end of the bench, and they made decisions on two of them this weekend.
Tony Jones of The Athletic has reported that the Nuggets have released PJ Hall from his two-way contract. Hall went undrafted last year after starring at Clemson and signed with the Nuggets. He only appeared in 19 games for an average of 3.5 minutes per game, averaging 1.7 PPG and 1.2 RPG.
Hall was a great player for Clemson in college, becoming a two-time All-ACC selection, but it was hard to ever see his game translating to the NBA.
However, the Nuggets have decided to tender a two-way qualifying offer to Spencer Jones, per Keith Smith of Spotrac, putting him in restricted free agency on July 1st. Jones, an undrafted prospect last year from Stanford, flashed some defensive versatility that has the Nuggets excited about his potential.
Jones averaged 1.3 PPG last season in 20 games in his rookie season. The two-way qualifying offer allows the Nuggets to match an offer made to Jones, and it would be a one-year deal if the player signs the qualifying offer and a different deal can't be reached.
