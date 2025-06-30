New Report On Nuggets, Bulls Interest In Top Rockets Wing
NBA free agency begins in less than 12 hours, as teams around the league are looking to secure their own free agents before they can hit the open market. In addition to the free agents teams will go after, there are still plenty of other players that will be shopped on the trade market throughout the coming weeks.
Looking at the Houston Rockets, they've made arguably the biggest trade yet this offseason, trading for Phoenix Suns star Kevin Durant. With rumors linking them to Los Angeles Lakers free agent Dorian Finney-Smith, a new report indicates they could be looking to move off one of their talented young wings.
According to HoopsHype's Michael Scotto, the Denver Nuggets and Chicago Bulls are showing interest in Rockets forward Cam Whitmore. "Houston Rockets swingman Cam Whitmore has drawn trade interest from the Chicago Bulls (before the Isaac Okoro acquisition) and Denver Nuggets, among others, league sources told HoopsHype,” he wrote.
Whitmore, once a former projected lottery pick that fell to 20th in the 2023 NBA Draft, has shown over the past two seasons that he can be a valuable piece to a team's rotation. However, he ended up on a Rockets team that has plenty of depth at his position, making a trade a sensible option for both sides.
Looking at the Nuggets, landing Whitmore would give them a much-needed wing piece off the bench, and he could fill in the starting lineup if needed. In 35 career games where Whitmore has played 20-29 minutes, he's averaged 15.1 points per game and 4.8 rebounds per game.
Related Articles
Nuggets Make Decision On Two Players Ahead of Free Agency
Nuggets Eyeing Ex-Lakers Champion For Assistant Coaching Role
NBA Fans React To Russell Westbrook's Latest Post During Fashion Week