New Report on Surprise Team Targeting Nuggets Reserve
The Denver Nuggets are in need of some financial flexibility this offseason as they try to upgrade their roster around Nikola Jokic and Jamal Murray. They relied on their top players too much, and as we're seeing in the NBA Finals, having quality depth matters in today's NBA.
Among the Nuggets players who have to make a decision this offseason is Dario Saric, who has a player option worth $5,426,400. Saric only played in 16 games in his first season as a Nugget due to injury and poor play overall, but he's still garnering interest from other teams.
European Basketball reporter Andrea Calzoni has reported that Fenerbahçe Beko in Istanbul, Turkey, has made an offer to Saric, while Dubai Basketball also holds interest. The offer would likely have to be substantial enough to pry him away from his $5 million player option, but that would be a gift for the Nuggets.
Saric, a Croatian native, spent time playing in Turkey before his NBA career, playing for Anadolu Efes from 2014-2016. He's bound to end up back overseas eventually, and the Nuggets may hope that happens sooner rather than later.
Saric was the 12th overall pick by the Orlando Magic in the 2014 NBA Draft, but he was traded on draft night for Elfrid Payton. He'd stay overseas for two years before joining the Philadelphia 76ers. He had an outstanding rookie year, finishing second in Rookie of the Year voting to Malcolm Brogdon.
Since then, Saric has had stints with the Minnesota Timberwolves, Phoenix Suns, Oklahoma City Thunder, and Golden State Warriors before joining the Nuggets last offseason.
