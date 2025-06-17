Denver Nuggets Make Major Front Office Release
The Denver Nuggets' offseason continues to be one to monitor around the NBA after a year that saw them fire both their head coach and general manager. Just before the end of the regular season, Mike Malone and Calvin Booth were both let go.
The offseason just got more interesting for Denver, as, according to Bennett Durando of the Denver Post, the Nuggets will not be renewing the contract of assistant general manager Tommy Balcetis.
Balcetis has been with the franchise since 2013, having been a part of the organization through multiple phases of the roster. He's been there before the arrival of Nikola Jokic and Jamal Murray, all the way through the Nuggets' 2023 championship run.
The move means Denver is still without a full-time general manager and assistant general manager with the offseason upon us, as well as the NBA Draft sitting just nine days away. The Nuggets do not own a pick, but a trade is still certainly possible. The concern is more toward free agency and the trade market. Ben Tenzer is still acting as interim GM as the team has yet to make an official decision.
The Nuggets could be looking to re-tool the roster this summer to give Jokic a better shot at another title run. Denver was eliminated in a thrilling round-two series for the second year in a row, this time at the hands of the Oklahoma City Thunder. Jokic nearly took home his fourth MVP award this season, averaging 29.6 points, 12.7 rebounds, and 10.2 assists.
Related Articles
OKC Thunder Star Credits Nuggets for Getting Team NBA Finals Ready
New Report on Russell Westbrook's Nuggets Future After Contract Decision