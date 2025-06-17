Inside The Nuggets

Denver Nuggets Make Major Front Office Release

The Denver Nuggets have let go one of their major front office pieces.

Jed Katz

Apr 19, 2025; Denver, Colorado, USA; Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic (15) and Denver Nuggets guard Jamal Murray (27) during overtime against the LA Clippers at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images
The Denver Nuggets' offseason continues to be one to monitor around the NBA after a year that saw them fire both their head coach and general manager. Just before the end of the regular season, Mike Malone and Calvin Booth were both let go.

The offseason just got more interesting for Denver, as, according to Bennett Durando of the Denver Post, the Nuggets will not be renewing the contract of assistant general manager Tommy Balcetis.

Balcetis has been with the franchise since 2013, having been a part of the organization through multiple phases of the roster. He's been there before the arrival of Nikola Jokic and Jamal Murray, all the way through the Nuggets' 2023 championship run.

The move means Denver is still without a full-time general manager and assistant general manager with the offseason upon us, as well as the NBA Draft sitting just nine days away. The Nuggets do not own a pick, but a trade is still certainly possible. The concern is more toward free agency and the trade market. Ben Tenzer is still acting as interim GM as the team has yet to make an official decision.

Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic
May 18, 2025; Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, USA; Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic (15) watches the game from the bench in the fourth quarter against the Oklahoma City Thunder in game seven of the second round for the 2025 NBA Playoffs at Paycom Center. Mandatory Credit: Alonzo Adams-Imagn Images / Alonzo Adams-Imagn Images

The Nuggets could be looking to re-tool the roster this summer to give Jokic a better shot at another title run. Denver was eliminated in a thrilling round-two series for the second year in a row, this time at the hands of the Oklahoma City Thunder. Jokic nearly took home his fourth MVP award this season, averaging 29.6 points, 12.7 rebounds, and 10.2 assists.

JED KATZ

Jed Katz is a student at the University of Wisconsin-Madison majoring in journalism. He also covers the Brooklyn Nets, New York Knicks, and Houston Rockets for On SI, and hosts the Bleav in Bulls podcast, covering the Chicago Bulls.

