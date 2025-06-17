Russell Westbrook's Reported Massive Contract Offer Refuted by Team
Given the rising state of the NBA salary cap, it only made sense that Denver Nuggets guard Russell Westbrook would decline his player option, regardless of whether he returned to Denver or not. After playing this past season on a veteran's minimum contract, Westbrook will now enter free agency, with no telling if a return to Denver is wanted by both sides, especially with personnel changes going on.
This past season with the Nuggets, Westbrook averaged 13.3 points, 6.1 assists, and 4.9 rebounds while being a crucial part of their seven-game series win over the Los Angeles Clippers. Even though Westbrook can very well hang in the NBA, a report had come out that European club Hapoel Tel Aviv had extended him a lucrative offer. However, that team came forward to address that report.
“That’s 100% fake news,” Hapoel Tel Aviv GM George Hinas said bluntly. “There were numbers mentioned, $50 million per year, which is crazy...To be serious – it’s not true. There was no interest, and no one approached him.”
That report about the record-setting contract offer upset fans in the NBA, hoping that Westbrook wouldn't end his career overseas and get the proper send-off he deserves. As a likely Hall of Famer, seeing Westbrook leave the NBA while still being a servicable option would've been rough.
As mentioned, Denver may very well not be Westbrook's home next season. With reports of Bruce Brown being a top target and perhaps the team looking to increase Jalen Pickett's minutes, Westbrook might be on the move yet again this offseason, but not overseas.
