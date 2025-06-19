Russell Westbrook Sends Two-Word Message Amid Contract Reports
Recent Denver Nuggets point guard Russell Westbrook posted a two-word message on his X account on Thursday amid recent reports that he will be turning down his upcoming $3.47 million player option in favor of once again testing the free agent market.
Westbrook responded to a fan-made edit posted by @hoopswontstop with his signature catchphrase, "WHY NOT?", a phrase that became synonymous with the point guard early in his career before eventually becoming the name of his signature Jordan shoe.
Westbrook spent the 2024-25 season with the Nuggets, in which he contributed 13.3 points and 6.1 assists per game. Since the Oklahoma City Thunder traded Westbrook in the 2019 offseason, the point guard has had stints with the Houston Rockets, Washington Wizards, Los Angeles Clippers and Los Angeles Lakers in addition to Denver.
Westbrook became the first player in 55 seasons to average a triple-double throughout an entire season in 2017, a feat he would accomplish twice more before exiting his prime. Westbrook hasn't averaged 20 points per game in a season since 2020-21 and he has spent the last three seasons largely playing a reserve role for three different franchises.
While there haven't been any definitive reports on teams showing interest in Westbrook, potential suitors for the 36-year-old could include the Miami Heat and Dallas Mavericks. By every indication given, Westbrook is expected to sign with an NBA team this offseason for his 18th season in 2025-26.
