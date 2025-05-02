Nikola Jokic Expects Clippers to Make Starting Lineup Change in Game 7
The Denver Nuggets and Los Angeles Clippers have arguably had the best first-round playoff series not only this year but perhaps in the last few seasons. Both teams finished the year with the same record of 50-32 and seem to be evenly matched in many ways.
Game 6 concluded with a loss for the Nuggets in Los Angeles, but now they have the chance to wrap up the series in front of their home crowd in Denver for Game 7. A big factor in the loss was the play of not only the Clippers star power of James Harden and Kawhi Leonard, who combined for 55 points on 50% field goal shooting, but the performance of their role players.
One player in particular was Nicolas Batum, who was the "X factor" for the Clippers in Game 6.
Nikole Jokic shared his thoughts on the Clippers veteran role player post-game with member of the media and had this to say.
"I think the Clippers are going to start Nicolas Batum in Game 7," said Jokic. " Batum is much better shooter than Kris Dunn. Batum can guard 1-5 and the Clippers don't lose anything defensively with him in over Dunn."
Batum only scored 6 points, but his presence was felt on the defensive end all night. He finished the night with 5 rebounds, 6 assists, 2 steals, and 3 blocks on 40% field goal shooting.
The Denver Nuggets and LA Clippers will face off one last time Saturday for Game 7 at 7:30 p.m. EST.
