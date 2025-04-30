Inside The Nuggets

Russell Westbrook Makes NBA History in Nuggets-Clippers Game 5

Denver Nuggets guard Russell Westbrook made NBA history in Game 5 against the LA Clippers

Logan Struck

Mar 17, 2025; San Francisco, California, USA; Denver Nuggets guard Russell Westbrook (4) smiles ahead of a sign reading “Russ” after a play against the Golden State Warriors during the fourth quarter at Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: Kelley L Cox-Imagn Images
Mar 17, 2025; San Francisco, California, USA; Denver Nuggets guard Russell Westbrook (4) smiles ahead of a sign reading “Russ” after a play against the Golden State Warriors during the fourth quarter at Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: Kelley L Cox-Imagn Images / Kelley L Cox-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Denver Nuggets picked up a huge Game 4 win, even though they were playing without standout sixth man Russell Westbrook, but the veteran point guard still made a statement in his Game 5 return.

To help lead the Nuggets to a Game 5 win, Westbrook dropped 21 points on 8-15 shooting from the field and 3-6 from three-point range off the bench. Many fans continue to count out the 2017 NBA MVP winner, but Westbrook keeps proving them wrong, and he came up huge for the Clippers on Tuesday night.

Not only did Westbrook have a great performance in Game 5, but he also climbed up some historic leaderboards.

In Tuesday's win, Westbrook reached 1,023 career field goals in the playoffs, passing Boston Celtics legend Paul Pierce for 34th place on the NBA's all-time leaderboard. Westbrook also made his 126th career playoff appearance, passing Dwight Howard and Bobby Jones for 93rd place on that historic list.

Denver Nuggets guard Russell Westbrook (4)
Apr 19, 2025; Denver, Colorado, USA; Denver Nuggets guard Russell Westbrook (4) reacts to his defensive turnover in overtime against the LA Clippers at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images / Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

Westbrook has had a decorated career with nine All-Star appearances, two scoring titles, three assist titles, an MVP award, and NBA 75th Anniversary Team honors, but the veteran point guard has yet to win a championship.

The 36-year-old star has only made one NBA Finals appearance in his career, but now playing alongside three-time MVP Nikola Jokic, he has as good of a chance as ever to finally add that trophy to his collection.

The Nuggets will look to ride their momentum into Game 6 back in LA on Thursday, as they try to finish the series and advance to the second round.

Related Articles

feed

Published
Logan Struck
LOGAN STRUCK

Logan Struck is a writer covering the NBA for Sports Illustrated's On SI since 2023

Home/News