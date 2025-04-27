Nikola Jokic Joins NBA History in Clippers-Nuggets Game 4
In one of the wildest games of the 2024-25 NBA season that featured a six-technical altercation and a game-winning dunk at the buzzer, Denver Nuggets superstar Nikola Jokic was the star of the night.
The Nuggets narrowly pulled out a 101-99 win over the LA Clippers in Saturday's Game 4 thanks to an Aaron Gordon buzzer-beating dunk, but Denver's three-time NBA MVP put on a show.
Jokic dropped 36 points, 21 rebounds, 8 assists, and 2 steals on 14-25 shooting from the field and 3-6 from three-point range. Jokic became one of just four players in NBA history to record 35+ points, 20+ rebounds, and 8+ assists in a playoff game.
Jokic joins Kareem Abdul-Jabbar (2x), Wilt Chamberlain, and Elgin Baylor as the only players in league history to reach those numbers in a playoff game, and the first since Abdul-Jabbar did it in 1972.
Jokic has put on a clinic all season long, stringing together historic performances to cement his 2024-25 campaign as one of the best ever. While Jokic may fall short of winning the MVP award this year, the Nuggets superstar continues to prove he is one of the greatest to ever do it.
The Nuggets picking up a huge win at the buzzer to even the series 2-2 is huge, especially as they now head back to Denver for Game 5 on Tuesday.
If Jokic can continue to have performances like this one, it will be hard for any opposing team to beat the Nuggets in the playoffs.