Bruce Brown Brushes Off Nuggets’ Defensive Struggles

While the Denver Nuggets' offense has been flowing as one of the best in the league through the first portion of the NBA season, the defensive side of the ball has been a different story.

They've lost two of their best defenders in the starting lineup due to injury for multiple weeks: Aaron Gordon and Christian Braun. They are ranked 18th in the NBA for defensive rating (116.5). While they've emerged as a top-two team in the West, they still could use an uptick on the defensive end in order to reach their true ceiling.

Nuggets guard Bruce Brown, though, isn't worried about this team defense for the long haul., who spoke about his optimism on that side of the ball during his latest presser.

"I think we'll be fine," Brown said during his practice presser. "We're figuring it out. Like, they've done one thing for many years, and now we're switching it. So, I mean, it's tough... It's kind of complicated for the bigs a little bit, but as guards, we've just got to help them out."

Bruce Brown Preaches Patience for Nuggets' Defense

Rather than the defense being a seamless unit from start to finish of the year, Brown sees that side of the ball as a process that gradually comes together over the course of a long, 82-game season. Right now, Denver is simply in an adjustment period, similarly to how they began their 2023 campaign.

"You need the regular season. Just like the championship year," Brown said. "Like, we weren't great at defense at the start of the season. And then, towards the end, we figured it out, and we were pretty good."

So far, the Nuggets have managed to adjust decently well on the defensive side even while without the services of Braun and Gordon. Peyton Watson has emerged as a key contributor on both ends in the starting lineup. Two-way signee Spencer Jones has been a pleasant surprise, and Brown chips in a bit on both ends himself as well.

Though, for a championship-caliber team, and a group capable of taking down a juggernaut like the reigning champion OKC Thunder, Denver has to be better than a bottom-half defense amongst the NBA.

As to what Brown points to for the Nuggets' defense to take those strides, there's one main takeaway that'll help even things out: it just needs time and a little bit of patience.

"I just think more time being out there playing, more minutes with guys, Brown said. "The rotation's kind of been set for a while. We have people that are hurt right now, but when they get back, we'll just have more time on the court, and kind of just try to figure out where everybody likes to be, where the person's going to be a little bit... Just some time."

There's a long season ahead, and a ton of time for the Nuggets to make those aspired steps forward defensively. We'll see if they can make it happen.

