Nikola Jokic Makes NBA History in Nuggets-Thunder Game 1
Game 1 of the Western Conference semifinals between the Denver Nuggets and Oklahoma City Thunder came down to the wire.
Despite being down 12 points with under 10 minutes to play, Nikola Jokic and the Denver Nuggets stayed the course and used their championship experience to roar all the way back, which was capped by an Aaron Gordon three-pointer to take the 121-119 lead with 2.8 seconds left to seal the deal.
While Gordon's last-second heroics will likely take the headlines, it was the continued stellar performances from who many consider to be the best basketball player on the planet, Nikola Jokic, who once again did something nobody in the 78-year history of the NBA has ever done.
During their come-from-behind Game 1 victory, Jokic made NBA history yet again as he became the first player in league history to score 40 points, collect 20 rebounds, secure five assists, and block two shots in a playoff game.
Despite not being the betting favorite to take home the award, the three-time NBA's Most Valuable Player made his case for a fourth MVP trophy this season, averaging 29.6 points per contest while adding 12.7 rebounds and 10.7 assists per game.
Jokic and the Nuggets look to take a commanding 2-0 series lead on Wednesday night with Game 2's tip-off set for 9:30 p.m. EST.