Nikola Jokic Reunites With Luka Doncic in Heartfelt Viral Moment
The 2025 EuroBasket tournament is filled with NBA talent, with superstars like Nikola Jokic, Luka Doncic, and Giannis Antetokounmpo headlining the international landscape.
Denver Nuggets superstar and Serbian center Nikola Jokic has already cemented himself as the best player in the world with three MVP awards over the last five years, and international tournaments like EuroBasket give him another chance to prove it.
Nikola Jokic vs Luka Doncic
On Thursday, Jokic and Serbia took on Doncic and Slovenia in a friendly match before EuroBasket starts next week. The Serbians dominated, winning 106-72 to stay unbeaten through all seven of their preparation matches. However, this means that Slovenia has wrapped up their preparation matches with a blistering 1-5 record.
Jokic finished the game with 10 points, 8 rebounds, and 4 assists through 21 minutes, while Doncic had 17 points, 7 rebounds, and 4 assists on 4-18 shooting from the field and 2-10 from three-point range.
The two superstars show love after the game
These two European superstars have always had a close relationship, with many fans speculating that they will eventually find a way to team up in the NBA to form an unstoppable, high-IQ duo.
After their preparation matchup on Thursday, Doncic and Jokic showed love to each other, as the Los Angeles Lakers superstar greeted Jokic and his daughter, and the Denver Nuggets' three-time MVP gave him a friendly kiss on the cheek before going their separate ways.
Via NBACentral: "Jokic kisses Luka on the cheek after the game 🤝"
Could Jokic or Doncic win EuroBasket?
Jokic and Serbia remain the frontrunners to win the 2025 EuroBasket, but Slovenia's showing in their six preparation matches certainly put some doubt in many fans' minds.
Of course, Serbia is led by Jokic, but they have other NBA talent like Bogdan Bogdanovic, Nikola Jovic, Nikola Topic, and Tristan Vukcevic to make them a powerhouse heading into the tournament. They are in Group A with Turkey, Czechia, Latvia, Portugal, and Estonia, as they will have to go through a couple of NBA stars in Alperen Sengun and Kristaps Porzingis, but ultimately should have no trouble getting to the knockout round.
Doncic does not have as much help as Jokic does, but the Lakers superstar will certainly do everything he can to get Slovenia as far as possible. However, Jokic and Serbia have a much better shot at winning it all.