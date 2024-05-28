Inside The Nuggets

Nikola Jokic's First Appearance Since Nuggets Elimination Goes Viral

Denver Nuggets star Nikola Jokic is back to his offseason routine

Joey Linn

Jun 7, 2023; Miami, Florida, USA; Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic (15) enters the stadium before game three of the 2023 NBA Finals at Kaseya Center. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-USA TODAY Sports
After winning the NBA championship last season, the Denver Nuggets were eliminated in the second round this year by the Minnesota Timberwolves. It was a disappointing finish for Denver, but as recent history has shown, winning back titles is incredibly difficult.

Nuggets star Nikola Jokic, who was the reigning Finals MVP, won his third regular season MVP this year. While Jokic struggled by his standards at times in Denver’s seven-game loss to Minnesota, he was a huge reason why the Nuggets erased an 0-2 deficit to eventually go seven games.

After Denver won the championship last year, Jokic was spotted several times in the summer doing various activities. This often included horse racing, which is one of Jokic’s biggest passions. In his first public sighting since Denver was eliminated, Jokic was unsurprisingly seen at a horse race.

The video has been going viral on social media, as Nuggets reporter Katy Winge amplified it on X (formerly known as Twitter):

Always having a good time in the summer, Jokic is right back to one of his favorite offseason activities. In the meantime, Denver's front office is expected to work hard this summer on tweaking their roster around Jokic in a way that gives the Nuggets the best shot at winning another title.

Each year the Nuggets have Jokic is an opportunity for them to win it all.

JOEY LINN

Title: Credentialed writer covering the NBA for Sports Illustrated's FanNation Email: joeylinn52@gmail.com Education: Communication Studies degree from Biola University Location: Los Angeles, California Expertise: NBA analysis and reporting Experience: Joey Linn is a credentialed writer covering the NBA for Sports Illustrated's FanNation. Covering the LA Clippers independently in 2018, then for Fansided and 213Hoops from 2019-2021, Joey joined Sports Illustrated's FanNation to cover the Clippers after the 2020-21 season. Graduating from Biola University in 2022 with a Communication Studies degree, Joey served as Biola's play-by-play announcer for their basketball, baseball, softball, and soccer teams during his time in school. Joey's work on Biola's broadcasts, combined with his excellence in the classroom, earned him the Outstanding Communication Studies Student of the year award in 2022. Joey covers the NBA full-time across multiple platforms, primarily serving as a credentialed Clippers beat writer.