Nikola Jokic's First Appearance Since Nuggets Elimination Goes Viral
After winning the NBA championship last season, the Denver Nuggets were eliminated in the second round this year by the Minnesota Timberwolves. It was a disappointing finish for Denver, but as recent history has shown, winning back titles is incredibly difficult.
Nuggets star Nikola Jokic, who was the reigning Finals MVP, won his third regular season MVP this year. While Jokic struggled by his standards at times in Denver’s seven-game loss to Minnesota, he was a huge reason why the Nuggets erased an 0-2 deficit to eventually go seven games.
After Denver won the championship last year, Jokic was spotted several times in the summer doing various activities. This often included horse racing, which is one of Jokic’s biggest passions. In his first public sighting since Denver was eliminated, Jokic was unsurprisingly seen at a horse race.
The video has been going viral on social media, as Nuggets reporter Katy Winge amplified it on X (formerly known as Twitter):
Always having a good time in the summer, Jokic is right back to one of his favorite offseason activities. In the meantime, Denver's front office is expected to work hard this summer on tweaking their roster around Jokic in a way that gives the Nuggets the best shot at winning another title.
Each year the Nuggets have Jokic is an opportunity for them to win it all.
