Inside The Nuggets

Nikola Jokic's Full-Court Buzzer-Beater in Nuggets-Jazz Goes Viral

Denver Nuggets star Nikola Jokic drained an insane buzzer-beater against the Utah Jazz

Logan Struck

Mar 28, 2025; Denver, Colorado, USA; Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic (15) reacts after a head injury in the second quarter against the Utah Jazz at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images
Mar 28, 2025; Denver, Colorado, USA; Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic (15) reacts after a head injury in the second quarter against the Utah Jazz at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images / Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Denver Nuggets are hosting the Utah Jazz on Friday night, and things in an attempt to win consecutive games for the first time in three weeks.

Denver has lost six of their last ten games, mainly due to a five-game injury absence from superstar center Nikola Jokic. But, on Friday night, Jokic showed exactly what the Nuggets were missing during his absence.

The Nuggets stormed to a 57-47 halftime lead, and Jokic put on a show. Jokic went for 19 points, 13 rebounds, and 4 assists in the first half, but no play as impressive as his last.

To be the halftime buzzer, Jokic launched a one-handed heave from his own three-point line and, in Nikola Jokic fashion, drained it. The absurd near-full-court buzzer-beater has gone viral on social media.

Via Hoop Central: "NIKOLA JOKIC IS INSANE. 🤯🤯🤯"

Via NBA: "NIKOLA JOKIĆ HOW DO YOU KEEP DOING THIS ⁉️

ONE-HANDED FROM PAST HALFCOURT TO BEAT THE FIRST-HALF BUZZER 🚨"

Via Legion Hoops: "Bruh… Jokic is unfair man.

(via @SweatpantJesus )"

Via Bleacher Report: "JOKIC BEYOND HALF COURT BUZZER BEATER 🤯

'THE SERBIAN HEAVE' 🔥"

Jokic continues to prove why he is a complete basketball anomaly, and the fact that he is able to make shots like this on a regular basis should not be normal. Jokic has already won the NBA MVP award in three of the last four years, and while he may not win another this season, he continues to prove that he is the best player on the planet.

Related Articles

feed

Published
Logan Struck
LOGAN STRUCK

Logan Struck is a writer covering the NBA for Sports Illustrated's On SI since 2023

Home/News