Nikola Jokic's Full-Court Buzzer-Beater in Nuggets-Jazz Goes Viral
The Denver Nuggets are hosting the Utah Jazz on Friday night, and things in an attempt to win consecutive games for the first time in three weeks.
Denver has lost six of their last ten games, mainly due to a five-game injury absence from superstar center Nikola Jokic. But, on Friday night, Jokic showed exactly what the Nuggets were missing during his absence.
The Nuggets stormed to a 57-47 halftime lead, and Jokic put on a show. Jokic went for 19 points, 13 rebounds, and 4 assists in the first half, but no play as impressive as his last.
To be the halftime buzzer, Jokic launched a one-handed heave from his own three-point line and, in Nikola Jokic fashion, drained it. The absurd near-full-court buzzer-beater has gone viral on social media.
Via Hoop Central: "NIKOLA JOKIC IS INSANE. 🤯🤯🤯"
Via NBA: "NIKOLA JOKIĆ HOW DO YOU KEEP DOING THIS ⁉️
ONE-HANDED FROM PAST HALFCOURT TO BEAT THE FIRST-HALF BUZZER 🚨"
Via Legion Hoops: "Bruh… Jokic is unfair man.
(via @SweatpantJesus )"
Via Bleacher Report: "JOKIC BEYOND HALF COURT BUZZER BEATER 🤯
'THE SERBIAN HEAVE' 🔥"
Jokic continues to prove why he is a complete basketball anomaly, and the fact that he is able to make shots like this on a regular basis should not be normal. Jokic has already won the NBA MVP award in three of the last four years, and while he may not win another this season, he continues to prove that he is the best player on the planet.