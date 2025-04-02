Nikola Jokic's Injury Status for Nuggets vs Spurs
On Tuesday night, Denver Nuggets superstar Nikola Jokic put together a historic performance in a double-overtime loss to the Minnesota Timberwolves.
The three-time NBA MVP dropped 61 points, 10 rebounds, 10 assists, and 2 steals on 18-29 shooting from the field and 6-11 from beyond the arc, setting the record for most points scored with a triple-double in league history.
Now, Jokic and the Nuggets face the San Antonio Spurs for the second night of a back-to-back on Wednesday. Expectedly, the Nuggets have listed Jokic on the injury report for Wednesday's game, ruling him questionable due to a left ankle impingement.
Jokic just played 53 minutes on Tuesday night, so many would expect him to take a rest on Wednesday against an underwhelming Spurs team. The Spurs are riding a five-game losing streak heading into Wednesday's game and are playing without Victor Wembanyama, De'Aaron Fox, Jeremy Sochan, and Devin Vassell, while Keldon Johnson is listed as questionable.
Jokic is now averaging 29.7 points, 12.8 rebounds, and 10.2 assists per game this season with 57.5/41.6/80.3 shooting splits. The superstar center could bolster his MVP campaign with another strong performance on Wednesday night, but the Nuggets would be better off if he takes some rest.
While the Nuggets' priority should be keeping Jokic healthy and energized, they cannot afford to drop a game to the Spurs on Wednesday night. The Nuggets are only half a game ahead of the fourth-place Los Angeles Lakers with six games left in the regular season, so a loss to the Spurs would be costly.