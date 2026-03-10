Cam Johnson Urged to Stop Podcast Amid Nuggets Struggles

Could podcasting be the reason why Cam Johnson has hit a snag in the past few weeks with the Denver Nuggets?

Most likely not. But when asking former NBA player Jeff Teague, the podcasts certainly aren't helping in the process of his latest slump— to the point where he made a suggestion for Johnson to stop his weekly shows to get back on track, during an episode of his own podcast, Club 520.

“Cam Johnson, no disrespect, but I was so high on him," Teague said. "You got to get off the podcast, man. You've got to lock in, bro. That’s what happens, bro. Old Man and the Three? You got to chill off that."

"I know you're really good at podcasting. I enjoy listening to your content, but I need you to play better, because I was so high on you last year... I said it was the best trade of the year when he went to the Nuggets.”

Whether or not the Old Man and the Three, Johnson's own podcast, gets put on pause as a result of where the Nuggets currently stand really relies on how Johnson himself views he can turn things around.

We've seen others players around the league shut down their respective podcasts in recent years as they've gone through their own struggles–– Paul George specifically comes to mind from a few years back–– and Johnson could just be the latest player to travel down that road.

Who knows if shutting the camera and microphones off would actually help Johnson? But however the Nuggets wing feels he can flip his production around to be a bit more consistent and impactful from what the team has seen in recent weeks, would certainly be a huge lift to Denver's title aspirations.

Nuggets Need Cam Johnson to Turn Things Around

Johnson hasn't been completely abysmal in his opportunities so far this year. He's shooting an efficient 40.4% from three on just over four attempts a game, at least making him efficient with the shot volume he's had throughout the season.

But Johnson's counting stats don't exactly jump off the page beyond his shooting efficiency. He's averaging 11.1 points, his lowest since his second year in the league back in 2021, hasn't been quite the defender he’s shown to be capable of in years past, and has really had a few games where he feels a bit invisible on the floor altogether.

Feb 25, 2026; Denver, Colorado, USA; Denver Nuggets forward Cameron Johnson (23) during the first half against the Boston Celtics at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Christopher Hanewinckel-Imagn Images | Christopher Hanewinckel-Imagn Images

Johnson's also had multiple health concerns throughout the season, missing a grand total of 25 games on the year thus far. It'll be his fourth-straight year of logging less than 60 games in a regular season, and will be an even greater issue if the veteran forward can't remain available as the postseason gets deeper.

For the Nuggets to be at their absolute best, and really have a shot at title contention, that relies on not just Nikola Jokic and Jamal Murray carrying their weight, but the supporting cast holding up their end of the bargain as well.

A handful of those names have had their respective ups and downs that comes with any 82-game season, but none as turbulent as Johnson's season has been.

Right now, no one on the roster has a bigger magnifying glass on them than Johnson does, making it even more important for him to shift the narrative in the final weeks of the regular season, then enter the playoff slate looking better and more refreshed than he's been all year.

If that ends up costing a few episodes of The Old Man and the Three, so be it. But however that 180-degree shift can come to fruition, it's critical for Johnson to bring his best to the table in the weeks ahead before it ends up costing the Nuggets as a whole.