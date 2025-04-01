Nikola Jokic's Injury Status for Nuggets vs Timberwolves
With just seven games left in the 2024-25 season, the Denver Nuggets are looking to build up some momentum for the playoffs. The Nuggets kept superstar center Nikola Jokic sidelined for five consecutive games to get him back to 100%, and now they are not looking back.
Riding a two-game winning streak since Jokic returned, the Nuggets head into a huge home matchup against the Minnesota Timberwolves on Tuesday night.
Fortunately for the Nuggets, Jokic is expected to suit up again. Denver is listing Jokic as probable for Tuesday's game due to a left ankle impingement.
Jokic has been incredible this season, averaging 29.3 points, 12.8 rebounds, and 10.2 assists per game with efficient 57.4/41.2/80.3 shooting splits to lead the Nuggets to third place in the West.
Last season, the Timberwolves beat the Nuggets 4-3 in the second round of the playoffs, as they were able to slow down Jokic relatively. In that series, Jokic averaged 29.0 points, 11.4 rebounds, and 7.9 assists per game with 51.7/22.9/88.6 shooting splits. After the series, Jokic admitted that the Timberwolves were "built" to beat them.
"Yes. I think they’re built to beat us," Jokic said. "They have basically two All-Stars, two All-Defensive First Team players, and Mike Conley, who’s the most underrated player in the NBA probably."
Of course, the Timberwolves are a new-look team now after trading Karl-Anthony Towns to the New York Knicks for Julius Randle, but his point still seems to stand. The Timberwolves have already beaten the Nuggets in all three of their meetings this season and are looking for a sweep on Tuesday night.
The Timberwolves and Nuggets face off in Denver on Tuesday at 10:00 p.m. EST on TNT.