Nikola Jokic’s Insane Pass in Nuggets vs Bucks Goes Viral
After missing the last five games with an ankle injury, Denver Nuggets superstar center Nikola Jokic has returned to action.
Jokic and the Nuggets are hosting the Milwaukee Bucks on Wednesday night, and Jokic is making his presence known. Through the first three quarters, the Nuggets have surged to take a 100-92 lead, and Jokic is leading Denver with 31 points, 7 rebounds, and 7 assists on 12-20 shooting from the field and 3-6 from beyond the arc.
Not only is Jokic showing out in his first game back from his injury absence, but he is adding to his highlight reel. Just a couple of minutes into the second half, Jokic threw one of the best passes of his career to set up Aaron Gordon for an easy dunk, and fans truly have to see it to believe it.
The absurd spinning behind-the-head assist from the three-time NBA MVP has gone viral on social media, with many top sports outlets posting the highlight.
Via @NBA: "NIKOLA JOKIĆ.
DOING WILD THINGS IN HIS RETURN.
😱😱😱"
Via ClutchPoints: "What a pass from Nikola Jokic 🤯"
Via Bleacher Report: "JOKIC DIME OF THE YEAR???! 😱😱
ARE YOU KIDDING ME."
Via Hoop Central: "This Jokic pass is just ridiculous."
Heading into Wednesday night, Jokic was averaging 29.1 points, 12.8 rebounds, and 10.3 assists per game with 57.5/41.3/80.7 shooting splits, putting together one of the best statistical seasons the league has ever seen. With insane highlights like these, Jokic continues to show that he is the best player on the planet right now.