Nikola Jokic's Status for Nuggets vs Clippers Game 1
Nikola Jokic has been sneaking up the all-time NBA rankings with his incredible play, and another deep playoff run could bolster his legacy.
The three-time NBA MVP finished his 2024-25 regular season averaging 29.6 points, 12.7 rebounds, and 10.2 assists per game with efficient 57.6/41.7/80.0 shooting splits, becoming the first center in league history to average a triple-double.
Jokic and the Denver Nuggets are now set to face off against the LA Clippers in the first round of the playoffs, setting up an exciting matchup between two championship contenders.
Luckily for the Nuggets, Jokic is good to go for Saturday's series opener, as he has been left off the injury report.
Jokic faced off against the Clippers three times this season, averaging 28.3 points, 10.0 rebounds, and 5.7 assists per game, including a 41-point, 7-three-pointer outing against them in October.
The Clippers are a much different team heading into the playoffs than the Nuggets have faced this season. The Nuggets have yet to face off against Clippers superstar forward Kawhi Leonard this season due to injuries, but this highly anticipated first-round matchup will be a great show between two of the league's best.
The Nuggets are much better with Jokic on the floor, but he dealt with his fair share of injuries toward the end of the regular season. The Nuggets did what they could to make sure Jokic was healthy for the playoffs, so having him off the injury report for Saturday's matchup is huge.
The Nuggets and Clippers will face off for Game 1 of their series on Saturday at 3:30 p.m. EST in Denver on ESPN.