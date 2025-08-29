Nikola Jokic's Teammate Shares Rare Insight Into His Off-Court Life
Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic has long been considered one of the most laid-back superstars in sports, but don't mistake that for a lack of character or preparation. In a recent interview with Lithuanian-based BasketNews, Jokic's former Serbian teammate Vasilije Micic gave an inside look into the three-time MVP's personality and habits.
Because of Jokic's apparent indifference to winning an NBA championship in comparison to watching one of his horses win a harness race, a narrative has surfaced that Jokic doesn't care about the sport or spend as much time with his teammates as he should. According to Micic, that couldn't be further from the truth.
"Great guy, great guy. Very humble, really unique in terms of that," Micic said. "His integrity with the team and his behavior in general are really a great example for everyone who wants to become like Nikola, a superstar and NBA leader. Seeing him as a leader in that way, it's really even more motivating for everyone to hustle and play for the team
"He really never complains about anything. He never dresses differently. He's always on time. He always dresses perfectly as we agreed on. It's a small detail, but never missed since I've known him. And then, his contribution with small things. He likes to play cards with us. He likes to play fantasy soccer stuff. He's always into those things with the team, and he just does it naturally."
EuroBasket Teammates
Micic and Jokic are currently playing alongside one another at the prestigious EuroBasket championships that began this week. Serbia is a heavy favorite to win the tournament, led by a group filled with NBA talent.
Jokic and Serbia dominated Estonia in their opening game, winning by 34 points to get off to a hot start. Jokic nearly recorded a triple-double with 10 points, 10 rebounds, and seven assists and even had a viral pass to his teammate for a corner 3-point attempt in the first quarter that unfortunately didn't fall.
Serbia is set to face Portugal at 2:15 p.m. EDT/11:15 a.m. PDT on Thursday. Serbia is once again a massive favorite, as they look to start the tournament with a convincing 2-0 record. The Eurobasket tournament will conclude with the championship game on Sept. 14 in Riga, Latvia.
Related Articles
• NBA Fans React to Nikola Jokic's Sensational Play on Wednesday
• Celtics Coach Joe Mazzulla Makes Interesting Nikola Jokic Comparison
• Nuggets Executive’s Recent Appearance Implies Nikola Jokic Is A Top Priority