Aaron Gordon Has Bold Take on How Good Nikola Jokic Can Be

The Denver Nuggets lucked out in the 2014 NBA Draft by taking Nikola Jokic with the 41st overall pick, and three MVP awards later, most people are simply in disbelief at what he can do on the basketball court.

Even Aaron Gordon, who has been Jokic's teammate for the past six seasons, cannot believe how dominant the superstar center is. Gordon recently joined Cam Johnson's The Old Man And The Three podcast and revealed how many points he thinks Jokic could score per game if that were his sole focus.

"Joker's a monster. He's a monster," Gordon said. "He's 7'1 and has the best floater in the NBA. What do you do about that? This dude could average 40 if he wanted to. 40, 45 points, he could average that if he would just put his head down and just got to it and just boogied every game. But he likes the assists, he likes to facilitate, he likes to get everybody involved. There's nobody like him right now in the NBA."

"This dude is a monster. He could average 40 if he wanted too" -- Aaron Gordon on Nikola Jokic's dominance pic.twitter.com/WAfsD4YNq8 — TheOldManAndTheThree (@OldManAndThree) December 2, 2025

Nikola Jokic could average 40+ PPG

Gordon believes that Gordon could average 40+ points per game in the NBA if he really wanted to, and he might not be too far off. This season, Jokic is averaging 29.0 points per game, while leading the league with 11.1 assists per game. Jokic is also shooting 62.1% from the field and 43.8% from three-point range, while limiting his shot selection severely.

If Jokic were willing to take more shots, such as 20+ attempts per game like some of the other league's top scorers, then he could easily increase his scoring output.

However, Jokic always puts his teammates first, and while he is willing to score more when the team needs him to, he will be looking for the right pass more often than not.

THIS NIKOLA JOKIĆ PASS 🤯



HOW DOES HE DO IT??? pic.twitter.com/G2d47VP2Xb — NBA (@NBA) November 22, 2025

Sure, averaging 40+ points per game might be a stretch, but Gordon making this claim is still a strong testament to his ability. No NBA player has averaged 40+ points per game in a season since Wilt Chamberlain in 1962-63, but Jokic has proven many times that he is in the same statistical stratosphere as the legendary big man.

