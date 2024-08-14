Nikola Jokic’s Father Reveals Rare Insight on the 3x NBA MVP
Nikola Jokic is one of the most enigmatic players in the NBA today. He doesn't enjoy talking to the media and enjoys completely disappearing in the offseason. It's rare to get to know more about the 3x NBA MVP, but thanks to Nikola's father, fans were given a rare opportunity to do that.
Jokic's father Branislav Jokic conducted a rare interview with Sportal, which was then translated into English by BasketNews. In the interview, Jokic's father gave some inisght on how his son is as a human being.
"Nikola enjoys the simple things in life," Branislav said. "We're planning to build family homes and set up a hippodrome so he can satisfy his love for horses. What more could he need? It's not like we didn't have a summer house, horses, or similar things before, but what more does he need than this? Maybe he needs to go rafting in Belgrade, but what's the point? To be a public figure?"
When it comes to the type of friends that Nikola Jokic keeps in his life, his father says they come primarily from the realm of basketball and horse racing. He doesn't care about being a public figure and doesn't hang out with new friends.
"He's not interested in that, he has music here and a favorite bar where he goes on Fridays and Saturdays with his childhood friends," Branislav said. "He doesn't hang out with new friends. It's hard for him to accept new people around him, they have to be from the world of basketball or horses -- something else very difficult."
Nikola Jokic is the type of human being that comes as advertised. What you see in his interviews and social media clips is how he is in real life. He loves basketball, horse racing, being with his family, and a very simple life.