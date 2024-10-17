Inside The Nuggets

Nikola Jokic's Status for Nuggets vs Timberwolves

Nikola Jokic's official status for the Denver Nuggets vs Minnesota Timberwolves is here

Farbod Esnaashari

Minnesota Timberwolves center Naz Reid (11) defends Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic (15) in the first half in game seven of the second round for the 2024 NBA playoffs at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images
The Denver Nuggets and Minnesota Timberwolves face off tonight at 8:00 p.m. EST in a rematch of last season's Western Conference Semifinals.

During the Nuggets' last preseason game against the Oklahoma City Thunder, the team rested the majority of its starters, including Nikola Jokic and Jamal Murray. Denver was ultimately blown out by 30 points against the Thunder, which resulted in head coach Michael Murray berating the team after the game.

This time around, the Nuggets will have their big guns available against the Minnesota Timberwolves tonight. It was revealed that the Denver Nuggets will be playing Nikola Jokic, Jamal Murray, and the rest of their main squad against the Wolves.

As it stands, the Denver Nuggets have been winless during the preseason, with the team going 0-4. Two of those losses include bad blowouts that resulted in some vicious postgame press conferences from head coach Michael Malone.

Tonight is Denver's final preseason game before the regular season begins for them on October 24. While the preseason doesn't really matter, it would be nice for team morale to get one win before the regular season begins.

What matters most for the Denver Nuggets is to have a healthy Aaron Gordon, Jamal Murray, and Nikola Jokic available. When those three players are playing, anything is possible for the team in what they can accomplish.

