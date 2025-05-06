Nuggets Coach Announces Injury Update to Key Starter Before Thunder Game 1
Coming off an electric series win over the LA Clippers, the Denver Nuggets are heading into a huge second-round matchup against the Oklahoma City Thunder. The Nuggets just beat the Clippers in Game 7 on Saturday, and now have to face the best team in the NBA just two days later.
One of the main reasons why the Nuggets were able to overcome a 2-1 deficit and take down the Clippers was standout forward Aaron Gordon, who was incredible. In their first-round series, Gordon averaged 18.9 points and 5.7 rebounds per game, including a game-winning dunk to beat the buzzer in Game 4.
Toward the end of their first-round series, there were some concerns about Gordon's calf injury, but the standout forward played through it and continued to shine. Now, heading into round two, Nuggets interim head coach David Adelman gave an injury update for Gordon.
"It’s the ultimate day-to-day…he’s pushed that thing…he’s taking a chance every time he goes out there and explodes," Adelman said about Gordon's calf. "I mean, how good was he in game 7? All time series from Aaron Gordon."
The Nuggets have been dealing with a few different injuries to key players throughout the playoffs, but Gordon was undoubtedly one of their most important players against the Clippers, and his health against the Thunder in round two is very significant.
The Nuggets and Thunder are set to face off for Game 1 of their highly anticipated series on Monday night at 9:30 p.m. EST in Oklahoma City.