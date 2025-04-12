Nuggets Coach Explains Russell Westbrook Decision After Grizzlies Game
Earlier in the week, the Denver Nuggets shockingly decided to part ways with head coach Michael Malone, resulting in David Adelman getting promoted to interim head coach as they look to make a playoff push.
The Nuggets faced the Sacramento Kings on Wednesday for Adelman's first test as interim head coach, and a main talking point after the game was the lack of Russell Westbrook. The 36-year-old point guard played just 17 minutes in Wednesday's win, his lowest mark since December 5, but things changed on Friday night.
The Nuggets took down the Grizzlies on Friday, and Westbrook had a great game. In 27 minutes of action, Westbrook dropped 14 points, 4 assists, and 2 steals off the bench.
After Friday's game, Nuggets interim coach David Adelman cleared the air on not playing Westbrook as much on Wednesday, but giving him the opportunity to make an impact in their win over the Grizzlies.
"Mistakingly, people said I didn't play Russ in Sacramento. That wasn't the case," Adelman said. "I played the five people I thought could win the game. Russ played pretty well tonight, so who finished the game? Russ. You've got to do what you've got to do to win games."
In Wednesday's win, Westbrook had just five points and three turnovers on 2-11 shooting from the field and 0-4 from deep. Many NBA coaches will not bench a proven player like Westbrook, even amid a poor performance, but Adelman admitted he did what he had to, and it resulted in a win.
Amid rumors of Westbrook playing a part in Malone's departure, the veteran point guard certainly needed a game to get back on track, and he did just that on Friday night.